Agressive Southern Chinese Airline Launches Shenzhen-Vienna Service
Published: October 12, 2018; 11:56 · (Vindobona)
The South Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines is pushing ahead with its expansion into Europe by adding Vienna - Shenzhen as the next non-stop route after Zurich at the end of August. The new twice-weekly flights will take off on October 20th, connecting Vienna with Shenzhen on Thursdays and Saturdays using the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (see picture).
Hainan Airlines is the largest non-governmental (civilian-run enterprise) airline in China, the fourth-largest airline in terms of fleet size in the People's Republic of China, and fourth-largest airline in Asia in terms of passengers carried.
Hainan Airlines is the largest non-governmental (civilian-run enterprise) airline in China, the fourth-largest airline in terms of fleet size in the People's Republic of China, and fourth-largest airline in Asia in terms of passengers carried.
Aside from Vienna, Hainan Airlines has connected three other European cities to Shenzhen with direct flights so far this year, after…
