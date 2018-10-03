Outlook - Chinese Tourists and the Destination Austria

China outbound tourism to Austria is booming / Picture: © Vindobona

"Since 2010 the guest volume from China in Austria has multiplied fivefold, which is by far the strongest growth of all source markets", summarises Mag. Dr. Petra Stolba, Managing Director of Österreich Werbung (ÖW) on the occasion of a press conference on the subject of "Chinese tourism in Austria".

Österreich Werbung (ÖW) estimates that due to the constantly positive…