Sponsored
Article Tools
Outlook - Chinese Tourists and the Destination Austria
Published: October 3, 2018; 17:11 · (Vindobona)
With around 900,000 arrivals (+23%) and 1.3 million overnight stays (+25%) in 2017, China is Austria's most important Asian market of origin with the greatest growth potential. From January to July 2018, Austria also recorded record figures with around 542,000 arrivals (+ 8.2) and around 781,000 overnight stays (+ 11.5 %) from China.
China outbound tourism to Austria is booming / Picture: © VindobonaThis article includes a total of 756 words.
"Since 2010 the guest volume from China in Austria has multiplied fivefold, which is by far the strongest growth of all source markets", summarises Mag. Dr. Petra Stolba, Managing Director of Österreich Werbung (ÖW) on the occasion of a press conference on the subject of "Chinese tourism in Austria".
Österreich Werbung (ÖW) estimates that due to the constantly positive…
Fast News Search