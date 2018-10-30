Japan-Austria Relations - Kurz Met Shinzo Abe

Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, held a meeting with Mr. Sebastian Kurz, during his visit to Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan / Cabinet Public Relations Office (https://www.mofa.go.jp/erp/c_see/at/page4e_000935.html)

Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, held a meeting with Mr. Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, during his visit to Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.

The Japanese Prime Minister expressed his pleasure to meet Chancellor Kurz for the first time.

He explained that he intends to foster the momentum for the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria next year with Chancellor Kurz.

In response, Chancellor Kurz stated that Japan is an important partner in Asia, and he is pleased to be able to celebrate the 150th anniversary next year.

In addition, the two leaders welcomed the entry into force of the new tax convention between Japan and Austria at the end of this month, and shared the view that investment and economic exchanges will be promoted further.

The two leaders shared the view that they will collaborate towards the early entry into force of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA), which were signed in July under Austria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.

In addition, with regard to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU, Prime Minister Abe stated that it will be essential that transparency and foreseeability be ensured in the exit process as well as legal stability by establishing a transition period. In response, Chancellor Kurz explained that challenges remain with regard to Brexit, but he will continue to make efforts to resolve them.

The two leaders shared the position that full implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions is necessary for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and confirmed that Japan and Austria will cooperate closely.