Article Tools

Japan-Austria Relations - Kurz Met Shinzo Abe

Published: October 30, 2018; 16:50 · (Vindobona)

During the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit in Brussels, Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, and Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz met for bilateral talks. The meeting focused on the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria next year, the new tax convention between Japan and Austria, the Japan-European Union (EU) relations and the situation in North Korea.

Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, held a meeting with Mr. Sebastian Kurz, during his visit to Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan / Cabinet Public Relations Office (https://www.mofa.go.jp/erp/c_see/at/page4e_000935.html)

Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, held a meeting with Mr. Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, during his visit to Brussels to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit.

The Japanese Prime Minister expressed his pleasure to meet Chancellor Kurz for the first time.

He explained that he intends to foster the momentum for the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria next year with Chancellor Kurz.

In response, Chancellor Kurz stated that Japan is an important partner in Asia, and he is pleased to be able to celebrate the 150th anniversary next year.

In addition, the two leaders welcomed the entry into force of the new tax convention between Japan and Austria at the end of this month, and shared the view that investment and economic exchanges will be promoted further.

The two leaders shared the view that they will collaborate towards the early entry into force of the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA), which were signed in July under Austria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.

In addition, with regard to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU, Prime Minister Abe stated that it will be essential that transparency and foreseeability be ensured in the exit process as well as legal stability by establishing a transition period. In response, Chancellor Kurz explained that challenges remain with regard to Brexit, but he will continue to make efforts to resolve them.

The two leaders shared the position that full implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions is necessary for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and confirmed that Japan and Austria will cooperate closely.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Airlines - More Women in the Cockpit and Daily Flights to Tokyo (October 25)
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018 (September 28)
Austrian Airlines Flies Once Again to Tokyo (May 15)
Read More
EU European Union, ASEM Asia Europe Meeting, North Korea, Sebastian Kurz, Shinzo Abe, Japan, Brexit, 150 Years Diplomatic Relations Japan Austria
Featured
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kiyoshi Koinuma
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. Mitsuru Kitano
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter