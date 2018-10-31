Article Tools

Japan's Largest Airline ANA Expands Service Between Tokyo and Vienna

Published: Yesterday; 19:33 · (Vindobona)

The Japanese ANA - All Nippon Airways relies on Vienna as its European hub for business flights to Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Poland and is expanding its range of services as a result of the facilitation provided by the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

All Nippon Airways (ANA): Growth in European demand behind decision to launch route from Tokyo Haneda Airport to Vienna International Airport. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / aeroprints.com [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Simultaneously with the recently announced expansion of Austrian Airlines' flight services to Tokyo, ANA will also offer a daily flight connection. (Austrian Airlines is expanding its services to Tokyo, namely six weekly flights from March 2019 and daily flights during…

This article includes a total of 438 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Airlines - More Women in the Cockpit and Daily Flights to Tokyo (October 25)
Austrian Airlines Flies Once Again to Tokyo (May 15)
Read More
Tourism Industry, Airline Industry, Tokyo, Japan, Boeing, ANA - All Nippon Airways
Featured
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kiyoshi Koinuma
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. Mitsuru Kitano
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter