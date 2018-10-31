Sponsored
Japan's Largest Airline ANA Expands Service Between Tokyo and Vienna
Published: Yesterday; 19:33
The Japanese ANA - All Nippon Airways relies on Vienna as its European hub for business flights to Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Poland and is expanding its range of services as a result of the facilitation provided by the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).
All Nippon Airways (ANA): Growth in European demand behind decision to launch route from Tokyo Haneda Airport to Vienna International Airport.
Simultaneously with the recently announced expansion of Austrian Airlines' flight services to Tokyo, ANA will also offer a daily flight connection. (Austrian Airlines is expanding its services to Tokyo, namely six weekly flights from March 2019 and daily flights during…
