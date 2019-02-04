What Does the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement Mean for Austria?

Japanese and Austrian companies can expect additional business opportunities, especially in the high-tech sector, in machinery and equipment, biotechnology and wood technology, as well as in food and beverages. / Picture: © Japanese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Japan is already the second most important economic partner for Austria in Asia after China.

The agreement with Japan, the fourth-largest economy in the world, the second-largest trading partner in Asia and the EU's sixth-largest trading partner in the world, abolishes most of the tariffs payable by EU companies (EUR 1 billion per year).

Austrian companies can expect additional business opportunities, especially in the high-tech sector, in machinery and equipment, biotechnology and wood technology, as well as in food and beverages.

For the Austrian food industry, Japan is currently even the most important market in Asia and, after the USA and Australia, the third most important overseas market.

In addition, Japan - the world's largest net import tax on agricultural goods, food and beverages - is regarded as a market with high consumer purchasing power.

It will also remove many traditional regulatory barriers to trade, such as double checking and double bureaucracy.

The agreement will also open the Japanese market to EU exports of agricultural, food and beverage products and protect more than 200 geographical indications of regionally typical European food and beverage products, including Tyrolean bacon, Styrian pumpkin seed oil, Styrian horseradish, domestic rum and hunter's tea.

The agreement allows European companies to participate in tenders on an equal footing with Japanese companies in many Japanese cities.

The Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan is also the EU's first trade agreement to include an explicit commitment to the Paris Climate Change Convention.

About the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement

The EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement will create an open trading zone covering 635 million people and almost one third of the world’s total GDP.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement is the first ever bilateral framework agreement between the EU and Japan.

It will also open up the Japanese market of 127 million consumers to key EU agricultural products and increase EU export opportunities in many other sectors.

In addition, the agreement will strengthen cooperation between Europe and Japan in a range of areas, reaffirm their shared commitment to sustainable development, and include for the first time a specific commitment to the Paris climate agreement.