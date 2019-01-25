Sponsored
Kick-off for the 150th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Austria

Published: 9 hours ago; 10:30 · (Vindobona)

This year, Japan and Austria are commemorating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This week the kick-off event took place with the Japanese Ambassador in Vienna Kiyoshi Koinuma and the Head of the Section for Foreign Cultural Relations (Sektion V - Kulturelle Auslandsbeziehungen) at the Foreign Ministry, Section Head Ambassador Dr. Teresa Indjein.

