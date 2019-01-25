Sponsored
Article Tools
Kick-off for the 150th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Austria
This year, Japan and Austria are commemorating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This week the kick-off event took place with the Japanese Ambassador in Vienna Kiyoshi Koinuma and the Head of the Section for Foreign Cultural Relations (Sektion V - Kulturelle Auslandsbeziehungen) at the Foreign Ministry, Section Head Ambassador Dr. Teresa Indjein.
Fast News Search