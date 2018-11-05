19th Century Japan - Place of Western Longing and Enthusiasm

"Fascination Japan" illuminates the booming enthusiasm of the western world in the late 19th century for exotic objects, fabrics and woodcuts from Japan. (Kasushika Hokusai - 36 Ansichten des Berges Fuji: Unter der Welle bei Kanagawa, um 1830) / Picture: © MAK - Austrian Museum of Applied Arts/Contemporary Art/Georg Mayer

As early as the 1860s, the elegantly exotic aesthetics of everyday objects, exquisite textiles, and above all the imaginative and narrative ukiyo-e, the brightly coloured woodcuts, conquered the European market and fulfilled the public's longings for an unknown culture and a new aesthetic.

From their elegance and sparing formal language emerge essential aspects of the aesthetics…