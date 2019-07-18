Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Austria: H.E. Mr. Shin Chae-hyun
Published: July 18, 2019; 17:17 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to Austria, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Shin Chae-hyun presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. He succeeds Ambassador Shin Dong-ik in this position.
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Austria: H.E. Mr. Shin Chae-hyun. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lisa Kapici and Carina Karlovits / HBF
On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to Austria, H.E. Mr. Shin Chae-hyun to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
During his career, Mr. Shin has served in various capacities, among…
