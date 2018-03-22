Sponsored
Article Tools
OECD's Angel Gurría and IIASA Agree to Tackle Critical Global Problems Facing Humanity
OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) Secretary-General Angel Gurira led a high-level OECD delegation to visit IIASA. The Secretary-General gave a special lecture titled "Better Policies to meet the Systemic Challenges of the 21st Century" at the Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research, which was followed by the signing of an OECD-IIASA Memorandum of Understanding. The aim of the agreement is to jointly shape and develop innovative policies by applying systems thinking to the critical global issues facing humanity.
Fast News Search