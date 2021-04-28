Sponsored Content
Austria Provides Covid-19 Aid for India
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
India will receive antiviral drugs worth EUR 2 million from Austria for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Only recently, India has recorded a massive increase of infection numbers, which is why Austria and other countries have assured their help by providing various drugs and medical supplies.
Austria provides antiviral drugs for the Indian fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. / Picture: © Indian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Austria will support India with EUR 2 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund. The funds are intended for the purchase of antiviral drugs in the fight against Covid-19.
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on India. Around 200,000 people have already died from Covid-19 in the subcontinent since the crisis began. Especially in the past few days, the number of new cases has skyrocketed. There are more than 350,000 newly …
