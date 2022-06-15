Diplomats Visited Governor Doskozil in Burgenland
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil received ambassadors of foreign representative authorities at the Martinsschlössel in Donnerskirchen in the Austrian province of Burgenland.
Within the framework of an official reception, the ambassadors of numerous foreign representative authorities met this week at the Martinssschlössel in Donnerskirchen at the invitation of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
The invitation was accepted by diplomatic representatives of the neighboring countries Hungary, Ambassador Andor Nagy, Poland, Ambassador Jolanta Roza Kozlowska, the Slovak Republic, Ambassador Peter Mišík, and Slovenia, Ambassador Aleksander Geržina.
In addition, the official reception was attended by representatives from Israel, Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold; China, Ambassador Xiaosi Li; Japan, Ambassador Akira Mizutani; Ireland, Ambassador Eoin O'Leary; Spain, Ambassador Cristina Fraile Jimenez de Munana; Turkey, Ambassador Ozan Ceyhun; and the United Kingdom, Ambassador Lindsay Skoll.
During his welcome remarks, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil emphasized the importance of fostering a friendly, cooperative relationship and of networking and exchanging ideas.
The war in Ukraine, Doskozil said, reminds everyone that a united Europe is more important than ever as the greatest peace project of all time. It should be in everyone's interest that this peace project is preserved for the future, Doskozil said.
According to the Government of Burgenland, the province is making a clear commitment to Europe and a Europe of the regions. Austria's accession to the European Union has allowed Burgenland "to score points as a region and to develop further according to our ideas and goals," governor Doskozil said.
"For this purpose, we have been given the European instruments and the opportunity to address a wide variety of funding pots. And Burgenland has made excellent use of these opportunities.", governor Doskozil stressed. The commitment to Europe and the affiliation with Western values must also be preserved regionally.