Diplomats Visited Governor Doskozil in Burgenland

PeopleOther ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 12:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil received ambassadors of foreign representative authorities at the Martinsschlössel in Donnerskirchen in the Austrian province of Burgenland.

(From l. to r.) Governor Hans Peter Doskozil with Ambassador Eoin O'Leary, Ireland, Ambassador Akira Mizutani, Japan, and Ambassador Cristina Fraile Jimenez de Munana, Spain. / Picture: © Amt der Burgenländischen Landesregierung / Landesmedienservice Burgenland / Wolfgang Sziderics

Within the framework of an official reception, the ambassadors of numerous foreign representative authorities met this week at the Martinssschlössel in Donnerskirchen at the invitation of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.

The invitation was accepted by diplomatic representatives of the neighboring countries Hungary, Ambassador Andor Nagy, Poland, Ambassador Jolanta Roza Kozlowska, the Slovak Republic, Ambassador Peter Mišík, and Slovenia, Ambassador Aleksander Geržina.

In addition, the official reception was attended by representatives from Israel, Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold; China, Ambassador Xiaosi Li; Japan, Ambassador Akira Mizutani; Ireland, Ambassador Eoin O'Leary; Spain, Ambassador Cristina Fraile Jimenez de Munana; Turkey, Ambassador Ozan Ceyhun; and the United Kingdom, Ambassador Lindsay Skoll.

During his welcome remarks, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil emphasized the importance of fostering a friendly, cooperative relationship and of networking and exchanging ideas.

The war in Ukraine, Doskozil said, reminds everyone that a united Europe is more important than ever as the greatest peace project of all time. It should be in everyone's interest that this peace project is preserved for the future, Doskozil said.

According to the Government of Burgenland, the province is making a clear commitment to Europe and a Europe of the regions. Austria's accession to the European Union has allowed Burgenland "to score points as a region and to develop further according to our ideas and goals," governor Doskozil said.

"For this purpose, we have been given the European instruments and the opportunity to address a wide variety of funding pots. And Burgenland has made excellent use of these opportunities.", governor Doskozil stressed. The commitment to Europe and the affiliation with Western values must also be preserved regionally.

Burgenland State Government

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Diplomats in Austria March for Equality at Vienna Pride (June 11)
Diplomats in Austria Stand Up for Equality: "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights" (May 17)
Austria Professes to be the Official Seat of Many International Organizations (April 27)
Read More
UK Embassy in Vienna, Russo-Ukrainian War, Ozan Ceyhun, Peter Misik, Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold, Martinssschloessel, Lindsay Samantha Skoll, Eoin OLeary, EU European Union, Hans Peter Doskozil, Jolanta Roza Kozlowska, Li Xiaosi, Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Austria, Embassy of the State of Israel in Austria - Botschaft des Staates Israel in Oesterreich, Embassy of Japan in Austria - Japanische Botschaft in Oesterreich, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria, Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Vienna, Embassy of the Republic of Hungary in Austria, Cristina Fraile Jimenez de Munana, Chinese Embassy in Vienna, Burgenland State Government, Burgenland, Andor Nagy, Aleksander Gerzina, Akira Mizutani
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter