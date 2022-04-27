Sponsored Content
Austria Professes to be the Official Seat of Many International Organizations
Sponsored Content
The Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, today welcomed the more than 80 Permanent Representatives to International Organizations in Vienna for an exchange at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Austria's official residence. The meeting resumes a regular dialogue format that helps strengthen Vienna as a center for diplomacy.
The Vienna International Centre became a symbol of Diplomacy and a landmark of Vienna. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
Vienna is a center of diplomacy. Since the 1960s, many different international organizations have settled here. To strengthen this location and promote international diplomacy, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly organizes an information exchange of the Permanent Representatives to the International Organizations in Vienna.
In order to secure and expand the future…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Brazil to the International Organizations in Vienna (Yesterday)
EU Commissioner For Energy in Vienna (April 11)
Sponsored Content
Read More
UN United Nations, Peter Launsky Tieffenthal, PCA Permanent Court of Arbitration, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Multilateralism, International Organizations, Diplomacy, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs