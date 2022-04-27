Austria Professes to be the Official Seat of Many International Organizations

The Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, today welcomed the more than 80 Permanent Representatives to International Organizations in Vienna for an exchange at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Austria's official residence. The meeting resumes a regular dialogue format that helps strengthen Vienna as a center for diplomacy.

The Vienna International Centre became a symbol of Diplomacy and a landmark of Vienna. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Vienna is a center of diplomacy. Since the 1960s, many different international organizations have settled here. To strengthen this location and promote international diplomacy, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly organizes an information exchange of the Permanent Representatives to the International Organizations in Vienna.

