Opening of the New Office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Vienna
There is a new International Organization in Vienna. The Permanent Court of Arbitration opened a branch office in Vienna today. Read more about the newest addition to the list of international organizations in Austria.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration opened a branch office in Vienna. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) officially opened a branch office in Vienna on April 14, 2022, adding one institution to the list of international organizations in Austria. The PCA is the newest addition to the 51 international organizations, institutions and quasi-international organizations based in Austria.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration is one of the oldest and…
