Opening of the New Office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Vienna

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

There is a new International Organization in Vienna. The Permanent Court of Arbitration opened a branch office in Vienna today. Read more about the newest addition to the list of international organizations in Austria.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration opened a branch office in Vienna. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) officially opened a branch office in Vienna on April 14, 2022, adding one institution to the list of international organizations in Austria. The PCA is the newest addition to the 51 international organizations, institutions and quasi-international organizations based in Austria.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration is one of the oldest and…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
International Day of Human Space Flight: The Importance of Space (April 12)
European Forum Alpbach Gets Ready for Its 2022 Event (April 5)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Ukrainian Embassy Building in Vienna (March 29)
Van der Bellen "International Cooperation More Important Than Ever" (April 2, 2021)
Read More
VIC Vienna International Centre, The Hague, PCA Permanent Court of Arbitration, International Organizations, Hugo Siblesz, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter