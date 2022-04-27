Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Brazil to the International Organizations in Vienna
Nelson Antonio Tabajara de Oliveira, Brazil's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Ambassador Tabajara de Oliveira is an experienced diplomat. Meet Ambassador Tabajara de Oliveira, the new permanent representative of Brazil to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Ambassador Nelson Antônio Tabajara de Oliveira at a conference of the Brazilian Ministry of External Relations. / Picture: © Senado Federal/ Roque de Sá/Agência Senado / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Nelson Antonio Tabajara de Oliveira, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
Mr. Tabajara de Oliveira is very engaged in peacekeeping and multilateral diplomacy. As an experienced diplomat with more than 30 years of experience, he is well versed in the world of diplomacy.
