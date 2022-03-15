Meet Chad Blackman, the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Barbados to the International Organizations in Vienna

The Permanent Representative of Barbados to the United Nations in Vienna, Chad Blackman, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. In addition to being the Permanent Representative of Barbados to the United Nations in Vienna, Mr. Blackman is serving as the Permanent Representative of Barbados to the WTO and UN Offices at Geneva and as the Ambassador of Barbados to Austria and Serbia. Learn more about Ambassador Blackman.

Mr. Blackman presenting his credentials in Vienna in September 2021. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

During his career, Mr. Blackman, who is also the Ambassador of Barbados to Austria and Serbia and Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations at Geneva, has served in various capacities.…

