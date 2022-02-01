U.S. Ambassador Laura Holgate Presented Her Credentials to the United Nations Office at Vienna
Sponsored Content
Professional U.S. diplomat with expertise in nonproliferation, nuclear deterrence, nuclear security, disarmament, nuclear energy and other related areas becomes ambassador at a time when Europe is facing the greatest threat of war since World War II.
U.S. Mission to the UN (Vienna): "We're thrilled to announce that Laura S.H. Holgate has arrived in Vienna.." / Picture: © U.S. Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna
The Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations (Vienna), Laura S.H. Holgate, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
As previously reported by Vindobona, during her career, Ms. Holgate has served in various capacities, among them: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
US State Department, USA, US Mission to International Organizations in Vienna, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNIS United Nations Information Service, UN United Nations, Ukraine, Russia, Nuclear Proliferation, INF Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Nuclear Energy Industry, Laura Susan Hayes Holgate, Joe Biden, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, Barack Obama
Featured