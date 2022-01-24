C.I.A. Review Finds Mysterious "Havana Syndrome" Unlikely Caused by Enemies
A CIA assessment has found that most of the cases of the "Havana Syndrome" that has been affecting hundreds of diplomats around the world are not likely the result of actions of a foreign power. Read about the CIA's findings and what they believe the cause of Havana Syndrome is.
CIA Director William Burns: “While we have reached some significant interim findings, we are not done." (Picture: US Embassy in Vienna where also "Havana Syndrome" cases were reported). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
As Vindobona.org previously reported, the U.S. government has been investigating the mysterious cases of the so-called “Havana Syndrome,” which diplomats have suffered from in various places around the world, including Vienna.
Havana Syndrome was first reported on in 2016 when numerous diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba became sick–hence the name.
U.S. and Canadian diplomats have described the symptoms of Havana Syndrome as dizziness, loss of balance, hearing loss, anxiety, and "cognitive fog." …
