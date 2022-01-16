U.S. and EU Establish "Transatlantic Coordination" Against Russia

PoliticsBrussels ♦ Published: January 16, 2022; 18:09 ♦ (Vindobona)

Europe and the U.S. are closing ranks in the face of feared Russian aggression against Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative Josep Borrell are determined to "form a strong, clear and united transatlantic front," European Union External Action announced after a phone call between the two. According to the statement, they expressed their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Dialogue yes, but no threat of moving borders with tanks and missiles. Ukraine's sovereignty is not negotiable under any circumstances, says Austrian Foreign Minister. (Picture: The T-84 is the Ukrainian main battle tank.) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / 7th Army Training Command from Grafenwoehr, Germany, Public Domain

The close coordination between the European Union and the United States on recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine continues. 

