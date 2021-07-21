Advertise with Vindobona.org

Many US Diplomats in Vienna Affected by Havana Syndrome

OrganizationsDiplomatic Missions ♦ Published: 15 hours ago; 07:40 ♦ Updated: 6 hours ago; 16:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

Since President Joe Biden took office, more than 20 US diplomatic officials in Vienna have already reported symptoms resembling the mysterious brain disease Havana syndrome. According to the State Department, the number of cases of the disease is greater in Vienna than in any other city except Havana. But what's behind it?

US Embassy Vienna: The U.S. State Department is investigating a series of inexplicable health incidents in Vienna involving its diplomats and other personnel. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The U.S. State Department confirmed it was investigating upwards of 20 cases of "Havana Syndrome"-like symptoms in officials stationed in Vienna, report "The New Yorker" and the "BBC".

Aside from Havana itself, Vienna is the city reporting the most incidents. …

