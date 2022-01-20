Meet Dr. Michael R. Carpenter, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE
Ambassador Michael Carpenter, an American diplomat, was nominated by President Biden to serve as the Permanent Representative of the USA to the OSCE - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and was confirmed by the United States Senate in November, 2021. On November 29, 2021, he assumed office as ambassador after presenting his credentials at the OSCE in Vienna.
Biden announced his intent to nominate Carpenter as U.S. Representative to the OSCE in June 2021. In July 2021 his nomination was sent to the Senate. In September a hearing on his nomination was held before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In October his nomination was reported favorably out of committee. On November 3, 2021, he was confirmed by the Senate. On November 29, 2021, he assumed office as ambassador after presenting his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.
Pleased to welcome Ambassador @mikercarpenterto the @OSCE!— Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) November 29, 2021
I look forward to working together on the most pressing security issues across the OSCE region, from conflict prevention to climate change. pic.twitter.com/rVbx7GNXaH
A very warm welcome to our new @USAmbOSCE Ambassador Michael Carpenter! Today Dr. Carpenter presented his credentials to #OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid @HelgaSchmid_SG. pic.twitter.com/ucu2EWyCnv— U.S. Mission to OSCE (@usosce) November 29, 2021
Prior to assuming his current position, Dr. Carpenter
