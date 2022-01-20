Advertise with Vindobona.org

Meet Dr. Michael R. Carpenter, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: January 20, 2022; 13:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ambassador Michael Carpenter, an American diplomat, was nominated by President Biden to serve as the Permanent Representative of the USA to the OSCE - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and was confirmed by the United States Senate in November, 2021. On November 29, 2021, he assumed office as ambassador after presenting his credentials at the OSCE in Vienna.

Ambassador Dr. Michael R. Carpenter, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Mission to the OSCE, Public Domain

Biden announced his intent to nominate Carpenter as U.S. Representative to the OSCE in June 2021. In July 2021 his nomination was sent to the Senate. In September a hearing on his nomination was held before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In October his nomination was reported favorably out of committee. On November 3, 2021, he was confirmed by the Senate. On November 29, 2021, he assumed office as ambassador after presenting his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Prior to assuming his current position, Dr. Carpenter

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
What Is the OSCE Agenda for 2022? (January 17)
U.S. and EU Establish "Transatlantic Coordination" Against Russia (January 16)
Meet the Reappointed U.S. Ambassador to the U.S. Mission in Vienna, Laura S.H. Holgate (January 16)
Vicki Kennedy Accredited as U.S. Ambassador to Austria (January 12)
Read More
White House, Michael R Carpenter, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Stanford University, US Mission to the OSCE, USA, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Joe Biden, Helga Schmid
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter