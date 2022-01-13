Sponsored Content
What Is the OSCE Agenda for 2022?
People › Politicians ♦ Published: January 13, 2022; 18:14 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
After taking over the chairmanship of the OSCE in early January, Poland has now presented its priorities for 2022. Read the OSCE's goals according to the new OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau.
OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau. / Picture: © OSCE / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland
Poland has taken over the OSCE Chair on January 1, 2022, and will focus on making progress towards a peaceful resolution of conflicts in the OSCE area, in line with OSCE principles and commitments.
“It is an honour and a privilege to assume the Chairmanship of the OSCE for 2022. Our goal will be to continue efforts to rebuild confidence and trust, as well as to act as an honest broker and mediator between participating States,” said Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s Foreign Minister and the new OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
“Poland will focus on …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Featured