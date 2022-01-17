Advertise with Vindobona.org

Schallenberg Cautions "Ukraine's Sovereignty Is Not Negotiable Under Any Circumstances"

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:34 ♦ (Vindobona)

Foreign Minister Schallenberg recently discussed the current tensions between Ukraine and Russia at a meeting with his counterparts from the EU in Brest, France. Read more about Schallenberg's stance on Ukraine and dealing with Russia in the context of Russia's troop buildup and a recent cyberattack on Ukraine.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "The sovereignty of Ukraine is not negotiable under any circumstances." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg recently participated in the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Brest, France. The focus of the exchange between Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his counterparts was the security situation in Eastern Europe.

This meeting took place as many in Europe fear that Russia plans to invade Ukraine and President Putin has massed roughly 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. …

