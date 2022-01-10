Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States: Austria's Foreign Minister Calls for Concrete Action
"We finally need concrete progress towards nuclear disarmament according to the obligations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, but unfortunately the development is going in the wrong direction", says Alexander Schallenberg.
Joint Statement: "China, France, Russia, the UK and the USA consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of Energy [Public Domain]
I welcome the Joint Statement by the five recognised Nuclear-Weapon States, namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, affirming that a nuclear conflict cannot be won, and must never be fought under any circumstances, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said. He stressed that “in a period of heightened geopolitical tensions, this statement is particularly important.” …
USA, UK United Kingdom, Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons TPNW, Russia, Ronald Reagan, France, Mikhail Gorbachev, NPT - Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Nuclear Proliferation, China, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, White House