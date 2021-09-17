Sponsored Content
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Sweden, New Zealand, Chile, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Maldives and Barbados
Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the eight newly accredited Ambassadors of the Kingdom of Sweden, New Zealand, the Republic of Chile, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Maldives, and Barbados to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.
Vienna welcomes new ambassadors from Sweden, New Zealand, Chile, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Maldives and Barbados. / Picture: © Vindobona.org