Sponsored Content
Ambassador of New Zealand Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna
Sponsored Content
Mr. Brian Hewson, the Ambassador of New Zealand to Austria, presented his credentials to the international organizations in Vienna, making him the new Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the International Organizations in Vienna. Read about his background and what New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said about his appointment.
The new Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the International Organizations in Vienna, Brian Hewson (left), presents his credentials to UNOV Director-General Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
The Ambassador of New Zealand to Austria, Mr. Brian Hewson, presented his credentials to the international organizations in Vienna, officially making him the new Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the International Organizations in Vienna. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
New Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations Office at Vienna Presents her Credentials (August 11)
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary (August 5)
Sponsored Content
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Robert Floyd, Rafael Mariano Grossi, New Zealand, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, Embassy of New Zealand to Austria - Hungary - Slovenia - Slovak Republic, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Brian Joseph Hewson, Nanaia Mahuta
Featured
Sponsored Content