Meet Helene Steinhäusl the Austrian Consul General in New York

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 15:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Consul General at the Austrian Consulate General in New York is Ms. Helene Steinhäusl. Steinhäusl has succeeded Helmut Böck, who retired from the foreign service earlier this year. Learn more about Ms. Steinhäusl's career before becoming the Consul General.

Helene Steinhäusl, Consul General at the Austrian Consulate General New York. / Picture: © BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs

The new Consul General at the Austrian Consulate General New York is Helene Steinhäusl. She is an accomplished Austrian diplomat who most recently served as Inspector General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry in Vienna. Steinhäusl has succeeded Helmut Böck, who retired from the foreign service earlier this year. …

NYC New York City, Helmut Boeck, Helene Steinhaeusl, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Austrian Consulate General in New York
