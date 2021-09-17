Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of Barbados to Austria
Sponsored Content
The new Ambassador of Barbados to Austria, H.E. Mr. Chad Blackman, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. Mr. Blackman is also the first Ambassador of Barbados to Serbia and the Permanent Representative of Barbados to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and UN offices in Geneva. Learn more about Ambassador Blackman.
The new Ambassador of Barbados to Austria, Chad Blackman (right), presents his credentials to President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The new Ambassador of Barbados to Austria, H.E. Mr. Chad Blackman, presented his credentials to the Federal President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.
Ambassador Blackman also recently became the first Ambassador of Barbados to Serbia after he presented his credentials to the President of Serbia, Aleksander Vučić. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria (September 16)
Ambassador of New Zealand Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna (September 14)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content