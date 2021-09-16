Sponsored Content
Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria
The new Ambassador of Sweden to Austria, H.E. Ms. Annika Markovic, presented her credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. Ambassador Markovic is also the Ambassador of Sweden to Slovakia and the Permanent Representative of Sweden to the International Organizations in Vienna. Learn more about her.
Annika Markovic, the new Ambassador of Sweden to Austria (right), presents her credentials to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria, H.E. Ms. Annika Markovic, presented her credentials to the Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen. Ambassador Markovic is also accredited as the Ambassador of Sweden to Slovakia.
Ms. Markovic also recently presented her credentials to the international organizations in Vienna, making her the new Permanent Representative of Sweden to the International Organizations in Vienna. …
