Meet the New Ambassadors of the UAE, North Macedonia, Libya, Indonesia, Peru and Laos to Austria
The new Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates (H.E. Mr. Hamad Ali Mohammed Subaih Alkaabi), North Macedonia (H.E. Mr. Osvit Rosoklija), Libya (H.E. Mr. Osama Abduljalil Ahmed Abdulhadi), Indonesia (H.E. Mr. Damos Dumoli Agusman), Peru (H.E. Mr. Luis Alberto Campana Boluarte), and Laos (H.E. Mr. Khonepheng Thammavong) to Austria presented their credentials to President Van der Bellen. Learn more about these new ambassadors.
The new Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, North Macedonia, Libya, Indonesia, Peru, and Laos to Austria presented yesterday their credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, officially accrediting them as ambassadors to the Central European country.
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Austria H.E. Mr. Hamad Ali Mohammed Subaih Alkaabi
Ambassador Alkaabi, who is also the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to UN organizations in Vienna since 2016 and the Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as the Special Representative for International Nuclear Cooperation since 2008, holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Nuclear Engineering from Purdue University in Indiana (United States).
In addition, he is the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management, Federal Authority of Nuclear Regulation, United Arab Emirates.
Mr. Alkaabi was already the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates from March 2017 till September 2019.
Mr. Al Kaabi is well experienced and has represented the Government of the United Arab Emirates in multiple UN and multilateral forums including the Non-Proliferation Treaty review conferences, and the Nuclear Security Summit series.
Ambassador of Libya to Austria H.E. Mr. Osama Abduljalil Ahmed Abdulhadi
very pleasant first meeting between the new designated Libyan Ambassador to Vienna, H.E. Osama Abduljalil Ahmed Abdulhadi and Austrian Ambassador to Libya, Mr Christoph Meyenburg. All the best for his new Assignment! pic.twitter.com/X0bXSMLXms— Austrian Embassy in Libya @AustriainLY (@AustriainLY) January 11, 2022
Ambassador of Indonesia to Austria H.E. Mr. Damos Dumoli Agusman
Ambassador Agusman currently serves as Ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and International Organizations in Vienna. Ambassador Agusman has worked in various capacities for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry over the years, including his previous role as Director General for Legal Affairs and International Treaties.
This is not Ambassador Agusman’s first posting in Vienna; he also served as a counselor at the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Indonesia in Vienna from 2000 to 2004. Notably, Mr. Agusman was part of the Indonesian team that represented Indonesia during Ligitan and Sipadan dispute at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Outside of his career in diplomacy, Ambassador Agusman has also taught international law at the law schools of Padjadjaran University, University of Indonesia, and Pelita Harapan University.
Ambassador of Peru to Austria H.E. Mr. Luis Alberto Campana Boluarte
Ambassador Luis Alberto Campana Boluarte served before his new assignment in Vienna as the ambassador of Peru in the Republic of Turkey.
Ambassador of Laos to Austria H.E. Mr. Khonepheng Thammavong
During his career, Mr. Thammavong served as the Ambassador of the Lao PDR to the Republic of Singapore and as the Minister Counselor and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Lao PDR to the United Nations offices and international organizations in Geneva.
Ambassador of North Macedonia to Austria H.E. Mr. Osvit Rosoklija
Mr. Rosoklija is experienced in diplomacy and was the deputy director in the Secretariat for Diplomatic issues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.