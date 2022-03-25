Sponsored Content
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Albania to the International Organizations in Vienna
Eglantina Gjermeni, Albania's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Ambassador Gjermeni is an experienced politician and has already served as a minister in her country. Meet Ambassador Eglantina Gjermeni, the new permanent Permanent Representative of Albania to the International Organizations in Vienna.
The new Resident Representative of Albania to the IAEA and UN, HE Ms. Eglantina Gjermeni. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / IAEA Image Bank / CC BY 2.0
Ambassador Gjermeni has held various positions throughout her career. Mrs. Gjermani has a long experience in politics.
Mrs. Gjermeni started her political career as a parliamentarian in the Albanian parliament in 2009. She is a member of the Socialist Party of Albania and served on the executive board of the Socialist Party from 2012 to 2021. …
