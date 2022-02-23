Sponsored Content
Meet the New Resident Representative of Romania to the International Organizations in Vienna, HE Mr. Stelian Stoian
The new Permanent Representative of Romania to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mr. Stelian Stoian, recently presented his credentials to the heads of the various organizations. Learn more about Mr. Stoian.
Permanent Representative of Romania to the International Organizations in Vienna Stelian Stoian (left) presents his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (right). / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
The new Permanent Representative of Romania to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Vienna, Mr. Stelian Stoian, recently presented his credentials to the respective leaders of the international organizations.
Mr. Stoian replaced Chargé d'affaires Doamna Irina-Elena Donciu as the head of the Romanian Permanent Mission in Vienna.…
