Meet the Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE, Mr. Alexander Lukashevich

Published: Yesterday; 20:43

The Head of Mission of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna is Mr. Alexander Lukashevich. Learn more about his extensive career in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and what he thinks of the status quo of the OSCE.

Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich is the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) since 2015. / Picture: © Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the OSCE / MFA of Russia

Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich is a very experienced diplomat and already the third time assigned in Vienna.

Since he took up his first post in Vienna in 1996 as Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the OSCE, he has been in Vienna for a total of about 12 years. 

