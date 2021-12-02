Meet the New Ambassador of the UK to Austria and Permanent Representative to the Intl Organisations in Vienna, H.E. Ms. Lindsay Skoll

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:28 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the UK to Austria and Permanent Representative of the UK to the International Organizations in Vienna is H.E. Ms. Lindsay Skoll. Learn more about Ms. Skoll and her impressive career.

The new Ambassador of the UK to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Ms. Lindsay Skoll. / Picture: © United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland / Crown Copyright

H.E. Ms. Lindsay Skoll CMG, Ambassador-Designate of the United Kingdom to the Republic of Austria and the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations in Vienna, recently presented her credentials to the Secretary General of Austria’s Foreign Ministry, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal. …

