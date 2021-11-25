Advertise with Vindobona.org

Meet Leslie Hayden the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:18 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Acting Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Vienna is currently Leslie Hayden. Ms. Hayden has had a distinguished career as a member of the foreign service. Learn more about her and her impressive accomplishments.

US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Leslie Hayden at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. / Picture: © U.S. Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna / USUNVIE / Colin Peters

Leslie Hayden is currently serving as Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Vienna. Ms. Hayden is a career member of the United States Senior Foreign Service.

Before being posted at the U.S. Mission in Vienna, she worked as the Foreign Policy Advisor to Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida. …

