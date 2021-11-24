New Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ecuador Presents Credentials

Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the UNOV Mireya del Carmen Muñoz Mera (left) presenting her credentials to Director-General of the UNOV Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © Facebook / Embassy of Ecuador in Austria / UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Mireya del Carmen Muñoz Mera, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Waly, Director-General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi, Executive Secretary of the CTBTO Robert Floyd, UNIDO Director-General Li Yong, and the Austrian Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal.

Ms. Muñoz Mera is also the Ambassador-designate of Ecuador to Austria.

She has served in numerous capacities throughout her career, among them: …