New Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ecuador Presents Credentials

The new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mireya del Carmen Muñoz Mera, presented her credentials to the heads of the UNOV, IAEA, UNIDO, and the CTBTO. Learn more about the new permanent representative.

Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the UNOV Mireya del Carmen Muñoz Mera (left) presenting her credentials to Director-General of the UNOV Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © Facebook / Embassy of Ecuador in Austria / UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Mireya del Carmen Muñoz Mera, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Waly, Director-General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi, Executive Secretary of the CTBTO Robert Floyd, UNIDO Director-General Li Yong, and the Austrian Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal.

Ms. Muñoz Mera is also the Ambassador-designate of Ecuador to Austria.

She has served in numerous capacities throughout her career, among them: …

