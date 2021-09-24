Sponsored Content
UN Vienna: Gulf Cooperation Council Appoints New Permanent Observer
Sponsored Content
The new Permanent Observer for the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf, the Saudi Arabian Ali Abdulla Ebrahim Ali Aljawder, presented his credentials to the UN in Vienna.
HE Ali Abdulla Ebrahim Ali Aljawder (left) and the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV),Ghada Waly. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
Ali Abdulla Ebrahim Aljawder, the new Permanent Observer for the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf to the United Nations at Vienna, …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
New Permanent Representative of Lithuania Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna (September 20)
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Sweden, New Zealand, Chile, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Maldives and Barbados (September 17)
Sponsored Content
Read More
UNIS United Nations Information Service, UN United Nations, PAM - Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Organization of the Islamic Conference, IOM International Organization for Migration, OIF Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, Interpol, International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, ICMPD International Centre for Migration Policy Development, European Public Law Organization, Ghada Fathi Waly, IACA - International Anti-Corruption Academy, Council of Europe - Office in Vienna, Council of Europe, Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization, Arab League, Ali Abdulla Ebrahim Ali Aljawder, AFoCO - Asian Forest Cooperation Organization, University for Peace, UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
Featured
Sponsored Content