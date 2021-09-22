Sponsored Content
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the International Organizations in Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe, Stuart Harold Comberbach, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
The new Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe, Stuart Harold Comberbach (left), presenting his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
On September 15, 2021, according to the IAEA, in his role as the new Resident Representative of Zimbabwe to the IAEA, Stuart Harold Comberbach presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. …
