Africa! Africa! - The Continent of Amazement Returns to Vienna

Afrika! Afrika! - The André Heller Circus Show 2019 Comes to Vienna / Picture: © Semmel Concerts Entertainment GmbH / Afrika! Afrika!

The 2018 production of "Afrika! Afrika!" impressed with numerous new discoveries, redesigned highlights from past shows and the amazing LED wall with a life-size African elephant on tour.

Three weeks before the start of this year's tour, 70,000 tickets have already been sold.

Spectacular new numbers and award-winning artists are on hand: Abdurehim Husan and Abel Zebene, the new Hand-to-Hand-Act, have won the gold medal at this year's festival New Generation in the context of the 43rd International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo.

Hikma Muzemil, also a young talent from the ADC circus school in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will perform her Cyr Wheel Act (Rhönrad) for the first time in Africa! Africa! will be there.

And Abrham Woldehawaryat, the multi-award-winning artist (juggler competition in Puyang, China, and at the Youth Circus Festival in Moscow), who already inspired the audience in 2018, will be there again, as will the life-size elephant "Dumbo" designed by Michael Curry (King of the Lions, Blue Man Group), who will again be brought to life by elephant tamer Ben Lungwa.

A total of 70 artists and a 200-strong tour team from Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Egypt and the Ivory Coast, as well as from artists of Afro descent in Europe and the USA will begin their final rehearsals in Germany on 5 March 2019. The tour starts on 14 March 2019 at the Capitol in Düsseldorf.

In the new show, Heller once again presents the balancing act between the artistic present and the traditional heritage of the "continent of amazement". The tour leads through a total of 30 cities in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Afrika! Afrika! 2019

Date: May 16 - 19, 2019



Vienna Stadthalle

Halle F

Roland-Rainer-Platz 1

1150 Wien

T: +43 1 79 999 79

E: service@stadthalle.com

https://www.afrikaafrika.de/

www.stadthalle.com/en