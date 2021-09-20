Sponsored Content
New Permanent Representative of Lithuania Presents Credentials to International Organizations in Vienna
The new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Vaidotas Verba, presented his credentials to the heads of the United Nations Office Vienna (UNOV), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Learn more about Ambassador Verba.
The new Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the International Organizations in Vienna, Vaidotas Verba (left), presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the OSCE, Helga Schmid (right). / Picture: © OSCE / ID 497263 (cropped), (CC BY-ND 4.0)
The new Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Vaidotas Verba, presented his credentials to the heads of the various international organizations in Vienna. …
