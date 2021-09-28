Sponsored Content
New Permanent Representative of Canada to the International Organizations in Vienna Presents Credentials
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:37 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The new Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations (Vienna), Troy Lulashnyk, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the Agency headquarters in Vienna and to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
The new Resident Representative of Canada to the IAEA, HE Mr. Troy Lulashnyk, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Previously Mr. Lulashnyk held the position of Director General, Maghreb, Egypt, Israel and West Bank and Gaza, Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development) at the Foreign Affairs and International Development Committee. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content
Read More
Sponsored Content