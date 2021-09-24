Sponsored Content
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Malaysia
The new Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mr. Ikram bin Mohd Ibrahim, presented his credentials to the various heads of the international organizations in Vienna. Learn more about Mr. Mohd Ibrahim and his career before becoming the permanent representative.
Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ikram bin Mohd Ibrahim (left), presents his credentials to Director-General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi (right). / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
The new Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ikram bin Mohd Ibrahim, recently presented his credentials to the heads of the United Nations Office Vienna (UNOV), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). …
Fast News Search
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNIS United Nations Information Service, Robert Floyd, Malaysia, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Ghada Fathi Waly, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ikram bin Mohd Ibrahim, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
Featured
