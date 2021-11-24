New Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bhutan Presents Credentials

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:41 ♦ (Vindobona)

Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk, the new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ghada Waly. Read about Ambassador Wanghchuk and his discussion with Director-General Waly.

New Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the UNOV Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk (left) presents his credentials to UNOV Director-General Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Royal Government of Bhutan / UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk, the new Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …

