New Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bhutan Presents Credentials
Sponsored Content
Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk, the new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the UNOV, Ghada Waly. Read about Ambassador Wanghchuk and his discussion with Director-General Waly.
New Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the UNOV Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk (left) presents his credentials to UNOV Director-General Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Royal Government of Bhutan / UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk, the new Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content