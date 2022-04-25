Sponsored Content
Austria and IMF Extend Agreement on Joint Vienna Institute
Published: Yesterday; 20:30
The Joint Vienna Institute, a cooperation between the IMF and the Austrian government, is to be extended. The program, which is designed to help foreign countries become market economies, has been in existence for 30 years.
Finance Minister Magnus Brunner is pleased with the extension of the project. / Picture: © BMF/Harry Connolly
The cooperation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the State of Austria at the Joint Vienna Institute (JVI) is extended for another 4 years. The now 30-year track record of the jointly established project is thus to be continued. …
