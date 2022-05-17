Diplomats in Austria Stand Up for Equality: "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights"
The COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis have exacerbated the vulnerable situation of LGBTIQ+ people in terms of mental health, existing inequalities and prejudices. To counteract this, a group of diplomats, international organisations and the Austrian Foreign Ministry now acknowledged the problems of the LGBTIQ+ scene and demanded that the grievances be addressed.
On the International Day against Homophobia, Bisexuality and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), diplomats in Austria, together with the Austrian Foreign Ministry and representatives of international organisations, stand up against discrimination against people.
Together they want to celebrate the worldwide festival of diversity and integration and point out grievances that people of the LGBTIQ+ movement are confronted with.
Together, they fully stand by the hugely important IDAHOBIT 2022 theme "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights" and support the rights of every person to freely express their gender and make their own choices about their bodies without harassment, violence, discrimination or reprisals.
Specifically, they want to work to ban practices, including so-called "conversion therapies", that aim to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis have exacerbated the vulnerable situation of LGBTIQ+ people, especially in terms of mental health.
We need to combat violence against LGBTIQ+ people and uphold their human rights:— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 17, 2022
Outlaw harmful practices.
Provide justice & support to victims.
End persecution, discrimination & criminalization.#IDAHOBIT
They have also highlighted existing inequalities, such as prejudice and social stigma, discrimination, economic problems and the risk of violence. LGBTIQ+ persons are disproportionately affected by violence and discrimination in armed conflicts.
The Community strongly condemns the war of aggression, which violates international law and OSCE agreements, and expresses deep concern about the particular and severe impact on persons in vulnerable situations, including LGBTIQ+ persons, as documented in OSCE and UN reports.
In many states, LGBTIQ+ persons continue to suffer violence, discrimination and harassment, often resulting in death. Laws prohibiting consensual same-sex sexual relations exist in 71 jurisdictions.
Similarly, the promotion and protection of the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons will continue to be fully advocated for as they must be accorded the same dignity, respect and rights as all other people.
Continue to work through embassies and international organisations, including the UN, the Council of Europe, European institutions, the OSCE, the Organisation of American States (OAS), Mercosur (Reunion de Altas Autoridades sobre Derechos Humanos) and the Commonwealth, to promote tolerance and non-discrimination towards LGBTIQ+ persons and to combat discriminatory laws, such as those that criminalise homosexuality.
Lastly, the courageous efforts of human rights defenders, activists, journalists, media professionals and civil society organisations are also acknowledged as they raise awareness on issues affecting LGBTIQ+ persons and highlight possible violations of human rights.
