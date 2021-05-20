Weekly Briefing: Vaccination for Everyone in Austria

More+ ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 16:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria has ended its drastic measures to contain Covid-19 and re-opened borders as well as restaurants, cultural establishments and alike. Vaccines will soon be available to everyone, even to teenagers. Find out more about this week's developments.

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Vaccines and Open Borders

Only recently, Austria's Chancellor Kurz and Health Minister Mückstein have announced that vaccinations will be available for everyone by June. Even children aged 12 and older are likely to get their first vaccination soon. Meanwhile, companies in Vienna can make use of the company vaccination program.

By having more and more people vaccinated, Austria has also eased the entry regulations. Travellers, who want to enter Austria, will need to be vaccinated, tested or have recovered. Slowly but surely, Austria's neighbors are also easing entry regulations. Italy has suspended the mandatory quarantine for Austrians.

Diplomacy: Solidarity and Tensions

Several Vienna embassies marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT 2021) by expressing solidarity in a common statement. Prior to that, an international diplomatic delegation commemorated the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp.

Less unity was shown in the Israel-Gaza conflict. The display of solidarity with Israel on top of the Federal Chancellery over the recent tensions in the Gaza Strip sparked a small diplomatic crisis between Austria and Iran.

EU-UK Relations, the Housing Market and Economic Outlook

Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg has travelled to London to discuss EU-UK as well as bilateral relations with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Brexit Minister David Frost.

The EU gives Austria a positive outlook with regard to its economic growth, while Austrians are struggling to own their own home, especially in urban areas.

Mobility of the Future

Vienna's subway U2 will not be operating in the city center due to construction works on the new subway line U5. On the other hand, international travel by train is now possible again. The Austrian Railways (ÖBB) have relaunched their international connection, also the night train connections to Brussels, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin or Milan.

Moreover, a new rail connection between Berlin, Prague and Vienna will allow for fast train travel. The route from Berlin to Vienna should only take four hours. Also: other climate-friendlier means of transportation gain more and more acceptance. At the THE PEP conference hosted by Vienna, promotion of cycling across Europe was a key point.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Declaration Sets Stage for Climate-Friendly Mobility (Today)
Covid-19 in Austria: Company Vaccinations Continue (Today)
Covid-19 in Austria: Vaccine Pre-Registration for Children Over 12 (Yesterday)
Austrians Cannot Afford Own Home (Yesterday)
Berlin - Prague - Vienna: Plan of 4 Hour Rail Connection (Yesterday)
Italy Opens Border for Austria (May 18)
How to Get Into Austria as of May 19 (May 18)
UK and Austria Work on Post-Brexit Agreements (May 18)
Vienna Embassies Show Solidarity on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (May 18)
Austrian Railways Relaunch International Connections (May 17)
Vienna's Subway U2 Will Stop Operation in City Center (May 17)
European Commission Forecasts GDP Growth for Austria (May 17)
Israeli Flag Over Austrian Federal Chancellery Causes Diplomatic Tensions with Iran (May 17)
Liberation of Concentration Camp: International Diplomatic Delegation Commemorates Anniversary (May 17)
Read More
UK United Kingdom, Transport Health Environment Pan-European Programme (THE PEP), Real Estate Industry, OEBB Austrian Railways, Metro Line U5, Metro Line U2, Italy, Israel, Iran, Economic Growth, Gaza Strip, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Vaccines
Featured
Weekly Briefing: Vaccination for Everyone in Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter