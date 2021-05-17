Austrian Railways Relaunch International Connections

Published: 5 hours ago; 16:30

It is now once again possible to travel to European metropolises with the Austrian Railways (ÖBB). With the opening steps in the various areas of public life in Austria on May 19, the ÖBB has also revealed some changes to its schedules.

The Austrian Railways' (ÖBB) Nightjets will be travelling to various metropolises across Europe again. / Picture: © OEBB, Harald Eisenberger

The Austrian Railways' (ÖBB) international train offer is being ramped up again. …

