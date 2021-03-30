Sponsored Content
European Year of Rail: Austria's Gewessler Attends Kick-Off Event
The Portuguese Council of the EU Presidency has a strong focus on railroads with the European Year of Rail. At the kick-off event, which was attended by the EU Transport Ministers, Austria's Leonore Gewessler looked forward to the investments into the railway system and hoped for promotion of the mobility revolution.
Austria's Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler has attended the kick-off event for the European Year of Rail. / Picture: © BMK / Cajetan Perwein
The Portuguese Council Presidency has rang in the "European Year of Rail" with a kick-off event.
During the event, which was jointly organized with the European Commission, high-ranking representatives of the rail sector were discussing the future of the European railroad. …
