European Commission Approves Austrian Aid for Railroad Companies
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Commission has granted Austria its planned subsidies for railroad companies to promote the shift from road transportation to rail road usage. Austria will increase its public aid to, on the one hand, relieve railroad companies of some financial burdens of the last months and to, on the other hand, continue the promotion of railroad rather than road transportation.
The EU Commission gave green light for Austrian subsidies for railroad companies. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NÖLB Mh / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The European Commission gave green light for Austrian subsidies for railroad companies.
Two measures for rail freight transport are involved:
In order to further promote the shift of …
