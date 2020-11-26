European Commission Approves Austrian Aid for Railroad Companies

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

The European Commission has granted Austria its planned subsidies for railroad companies to promote the shift from road transportation to rail road usage. Austria will increase its public aid to, on the one hand, relieve railroad companies of some financial burdens of the last months and to, on the other hand, continue the promotion of railroad rather than road transportation.

The EU Commission gave green light for Austrian subsidies for railroad companies. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NÖLB Mh / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

The European Commission gave green light for Austrian subsidies for railroad companies.

Two measures for rail freight transport are involved:

In order to further promote the shift of …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
European Commission Approves Second Fixed Cost Subsidy (November 23)
Rail Traffic Between Vienna and Salzburg Can Be Maintained (November 13)
Austrian Railways: EUR 17.5 Billion of Investment Until 2026 (October 20)
Read More
Railway Industry, OEBB Infrastruktur, OEBB Austrian Railways, Margrethe Vestager, Green Deal, EC European Commission, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Road Freight, Westbahn
Featured
Second Coronavirus Lockdown in Austria: Which Rules Apply?
Austria's Hard Lockdown: So what applies now?
Austria's Second Hard Lockdown: So what applies now? - Live Updates
Austria Faces Hard Lockdown
Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Rules Apply for your Business in Austria?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter