European Commission Approves Second Fixed Cost Subsidy
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Commission has approved Austria's request to grant further subsidies to companies particularly impacted by the ongoing pandemic. The so-called Fixed Cost Subsidy II could cover up to 70 percent of the uncovered fixed costs and up to EUR 3 million.
Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition, supports the Austrian government in their efforts to relieve companies of uncovered fixed costs during the pandemic. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / EU2016 NL from The Netherlands / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
The European Commission gave the green light for the Fixed Cost Subsidy II, with which Austria can grant companies a subsidy of up to EUR 3 million to cover their fixed costs in view of the Covid-19 crisis.
The approval was given on the basis of the temporary EU aid framework, which was set up in March and extended for the fourth time on October 13. …
