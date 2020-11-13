Rail Traffic Between Vienna and Salzburg Can Be Maintained

Published: 2 hours ago; 17:10

Similar to measures taken in the spring of this year, the Ministry for Climate Protection has set up an emergency contract with the ÖBB and WESTbahn to safeguard rail transport between Vienna and Salzburg. The mutual acceptance of tickets from WESTbahn and ÖBB will also be established again.

The route between Vienna and Salzburg will be maintained due to an investment by the Ministry of Climate Protection. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NÖLB Mh / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

In order to maintain rail traffic between Vienna and Salzburg, the Ministry for Climate Protection is ordering trains from ÖBB and WESTbahn.

The emergency contract is worth around EUR 45 million and the timetable is valid from November 16, 2020, to February 7, 2021. …

